Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi

ANKARA

Senior military officials from Türkiye and Libya held a rare meeting in Benghazi during a port visit of a Turkish vessel, the Defense Ministry announced said in a message on Aug. 25.

According to a statement, the meeting took place on the occasion of Türkiye’s Kınalıada warship’s port visit to Benghazi, one of Libya’s largest cities under the control of General Haftar’s forces.

The meeting comes amid joint reconciliatory efforts of Ankara and Benghazi. The power in Libya was split between Tripoli and Benghazi since the fall of the Gaddafi government in early 2010s. Türkiye has been supportive of the Tripoli administration which is recognized as the country’s sole legitimate power by the U.N.

The meeting Benghazi took place between Major General İlkay Altındağ and Libya National Army Deputy Commander Saddam Hafter, the ministry said in the statement. Turkish Ambassador to Tripoli Güven Begeç and Consul General in Binghazi Serkan Kıramanlıoğlu joined the meeting.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed joint actions that can be taken for the objective of “One Libya One Army” project.

The meeting in southern port city of Benghazi comes after Saddam Hafter’s recent visit to Türkiye where he held talks with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Türkiye sent a military cooperation agreement with Tripoli government in 2019 and deployed troops to protect it from the attacks by the Hafter’s security forces. It still has a contingent in Libya but its ties with Benghazi have improved recently as the tension was de-escalated in the country.

Türkiye’s consulate general in Benghazi was recently reopened and Turkish Airlines has started flights to the city.