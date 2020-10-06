Turkish leader, NATO chief hold talks in Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s president received the head of NATO on Oct. 5 amid continued efforts to resolve differences between Turkey and Greece over the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met behind closed doors and discussed a range of issues for about an hour.

According to a statement released by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Stoltenberg discussed Turkey-NATO relations and regional developments, particularly regarding the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria.

Despite the negative behavior of Greece, Turkey has supported the NATO initiative to reduce the risk of accidents and incidents between Turkish and Greek military elements in the Eastern Mediterranean since the very beginning, Erdoğan said in the meeting.

He underlined that Turkey, which has been single-handedly battling the refugee crisis for the security and stability of the entire region and Europe, is the only NATO ally making sincere efforts to restore balance in Libya.

Turkey protects the rights and interests of both itself and its allies and expects the same from alliance members, Erdoğan added.

He also said that some NATO allies' cooperation with the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group and their patronage of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) poison the alliance’s solidarity.

Erdoğan stressed that NATO allies should display concrete solidarity with Turkey.

On Twitter afterward

, Stoltenberg said: “Good meeting with President @RTErdogan in Ankara today on a range of security issues. We discussed the military de-confliction mechanism developed @NATO for the #EastMed.”

He said he hoped the de-confliction mechanism recently reached between Ankara and Athens at NATO-hosted meetings could create space for diplomatic efforts.

Also present at the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ambassador to NATO Başat Öztürk.

Turkish and Greek military delegations have been engaged in a series of NATO-hosted technical talks since Sept. 10, as planned after a phone call between Erdoğan and Stoltenberg in early September.

‘Every honorable state should support Azerbaijan’

Reiterating Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan against recent aggression by neighboring Armenia, Erdoğan said: “It is the duty of every honorable state to support Azerbaijan’s fight to liberate its occupied territories,” after a cabinet meeting on Oct. 5.

The Minsk Group, which was formed by the U.S., France and Russia within the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), doomed the issue of Upper Karabakh to a deadlock rather than settling it, he stressed.

Humanity cannot find permanent peace and tranquillity without rescuing the world from rogue states and their rogue rulers, he said.

He added that rogue states such as Israel, Southern Greek Cyprus and Syria under the Bashar al-Assad regime persecute their own citizens and destabilize the world.