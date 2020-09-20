Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul

  September 20 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish president on Sept. 20 met with his Kosovar counterpart in Istanbul, the country's largest metropolis.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hashim Thaci came together on breakfast in Vahdettin Mansion, said a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The meeting was also attended by the Turkish Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalin.

No details of the meeting has been provided.

"Thankful to President @RTErdoğan for the warm hospitality and productive conversation on all issues of mutual interest, including bilateral ncooperation, regional and global issues. Our two nations enjoy friendly relations and will further strengthen the strategic partnership," Thaci said on Twitter.

 

