Turkish kite maker to showcase award-winning creations in Venice

MARDİN

Renowned Turkish kite maker Zahit Mungan, celebrated for his intricate and artistic creations, is poised to showcase his work at the upcoming International Kite Festival in Venice, where his kites are sure to soar high above the picturesque city.

Mungan (34), who has been passionate about kite-making since childhood, has gained international recognition through various kite festivals, earning top accolades, including a gold medal in China.

Over the past two decades, Mungan has participated in festivals across 37 countries.

Invited to the festival in Venice, Mungan will showcase two of his most remarkable creations: A three-dimensional peacock kite that secured him first place in the Weifang International Kite Festival in China, and his latest masterpiece — a Şahmeran kite, inspired by the legendary mythological figure from Turkish folklore.

The Şahmeran kite, measuring an impressive eight meters in length, was meticulously crafted over six months using the “kırkyama” patchwork technique, incorporating nearly 3,000 individual pieces, while the peacock kite, equally intricate, consists of 2,000 pieces.

Mungan’s passion for kite-making ignited at the age of 6 in his southern hometown of Mardin, where he first experimented by flying a plastic bag tied to a string.

Over the years, his enthusiasm evolved into a professional pursuit, leading him to transform his childhood home into a workshop where he designs and constructs high-quality kites.

“Kite flying is an integral part of Mardin’s culture. This has been my inspiration — kites are a part of our soul,” Mungan said.