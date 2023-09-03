Turkish, Iranian FMs hold talks in Tehran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Emir Abdullahiyan, in Tehran on Sept. 3 to discuss a range of bilateral and international issues.

Fidan's visit to Iran marked his first official trip to the country since assuming the position of top diplomat.

The ministers engaged in bilateral discussions and led inter-delegation meetings, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and strengthening relations between Türkiye and Iran. 

Among the key topics of discussion were matters related to bilateral ties, regional cooperation and international developments. Both ministers exchanged views on the prevailing situations within the region and on the global stage.

Fidan's visit to Iran comes shortly after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow last week.

The top diplomats addressed several issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the collapsed Black Sea grain deal and Moscow's proposal for an alternative agreement.

Additionally, they discussed the anticipated meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Sept. 4, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

