Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza war's spillover risk

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iran's acting top diplomat, Ali Bagheri Kani, on June 30 to discuss the war in Gaza and its potential to spread conflict across the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The conversation focused on assessing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the conflict has intensified tensions along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

The Hezbollah movement, an Iran-backed Hamas ally, has been involved in ongoing cross-border clashes with the Israeli military.

Kani, who has served as Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs and lead nuclear negotiator since 2021, was recently appointed as the country's top diplomat following the death of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash on May 19.

During their discussion, the sources said, Fidan highlighted the risk of the war exacerbating tensions in Lebanon, which “could have negative consequences for Iraq and Syria.”

Both officials also exchanged views on combating terrorism and discussed bilateral issues in the fields of economy and transportation.

