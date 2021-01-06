Turkish investors' interest in capital markets on rise

ANKARA

Turkish capital markets in 2020 drew growing interest from domestic investors, with 782,367 people investing in the markets, according to data compiled on Jan. 5 by Anadolu Agency from the Central Registry Agency (MKK).

Last year, the number of local real investors reached 2 million, up an average of 65,200 per month, with the total portfolio value reaching 210.3 billion Turkish liras.

Analysts said among the key factors attracting domestic investors to capital markets are technological advances, the ease of trading in capital markets, the high return of public offerings, record-low interest levels, and working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many companies took action to be listed on the Turkish stock exchange, and if this momentum can be managed successfully, interest in capital markets will continue, they added.

Underlining how foreign investors’ interest in Borsa Istanbul leaped in November, when a new economic team took charge, they said this trend continued in December.

According to foreign economists, the new team’s emphasis on fighting inflation and maintaining stability has boosted interest in Turkish lira assets.

More steps to return to orthodoxy in Turkish lira value management are boosting investors' trust in the Turkish economy, meaning Turkey also can borrow more cheaply on international capital markets.