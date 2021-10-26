Turkish investment, finance bodies open branches in Qatari capital

DOHA
Turkey's Investment Office and Finance Office opened branches in the Qatar Financial Centre located in the Gulf country's capital Doha.

Qatari businesses will now have access to the many advantages that these offices offer, said Mehmet Göksu, the Turkish ambassador in Qatar, during the opening ceremony.

Investors seeking to analyze the Turkish market will also have all the information they need available to them at the offices' branches, he added.

The center's CEO, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, said that the branches would be very important for strengthening the two countries' investment and trade relations.

