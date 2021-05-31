Turkish intelligence nabs FETÖ terror group member abroad

  May 31 2021

ANKARA
The Turkish intelligence nabbed a member of the FETÖ abroad and brought him back to Turkey, a security source said on May 31. 

It was learned that Selahaddin Gülen, who is a relative of FETÖ’s ringleader Fetullah Gülen, fled abroad with the help of the terror group’s covert structure, said a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gülen, who was being sought for being a member of an armed terror group, is also learned to be related to the so-called advisory committee members and senior members of the terror group.

He had escaped the country on the instructions of the terror group’s ringleader.

He was brought back to Turkey in an operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the source said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

