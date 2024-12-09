Syrian refugees in Türkiye celebrate fall of Assad

ISTANBUL

Syrian residents in Türkiye cheer as they celebrate the end of the Baath rule in Syria after rebel fighters took control of Damascus overnight, at the Fatih Mosque, in Istanbul, on Dec. 8, 2024.

Syrian refugees across Türkiye erupted in celebrations on Dec. 8 following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government, with many eagerly preparing to return to their homeland after years of displacement.

From Istanbul to Hatay and Kilis to Şanlıurfa, jubilant crowds took to the streets, waving Syrian and Turkish flags. Convoys of cars filled with Syrians singing Arabic songs were seen in major cities.

In Istanbul, celebrations began early, with groups gathering in Fatih and Esenyurt district after morning prayers. Many waved Syrian flags, and some entered the Syrian Consulate in Nişantaşı, replacing the official Syrian flag with one emblazoned with "Free Syria."

Gaziantep saw similar scenes of joy, with hundreds of Syrians gathering in Şahinbey district. Carrying Turkish flags and banners of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, participants marched and drove in convoys through the streets and squares.

In Mersin, Kayseri and Kahramanmaraş, Syrians marched and held vehicle parades, waving flags and chanting slogans of freedom. Similar scenes unfolded in Kilis, İzmir, Adıyaman and Elazığ, with Syrians expressing gratitude to Türkiye for its hospitality.

"We are now free, everyone should return to their homeland," said Mahmud Esma at the Cilvegözü border gate in Hatay.

Abdulsafi Uhud, another refugee who had been in Türkiye for seven years, thanked the country for its support. "Hospitality is over. We are now free and independent, and we are returning to our homeland," he said.

Many refugees expressed mixed emotions about leaving Türkiye, which had provided them with safety and opportunities. "I am very happy to return to my homeland, but leaving Türkiye is bittersweet," said Hafza Sultan, who celebrated with her family in Hatay.

As the convoys headed toward the border, Turkish police maintained security measures across cities to ensure the celebrations remained peaceful.

Türkiye shares a 911-kilometer-long long frontier with Syria. It has conducted several incursions into Syria since 2016 with the aim of pushing back PKK and YPG or ISIL and creating a buffer zone along its border.

Ankara now controls a stretch of territory in northern Syria.

The country was previously involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between the regime and insurgents, including holding talks with Assad’s main supporters, Russia and Iran.

Turkish officials have strongly rejected claims of involvement in the anti-government offensive, stating opposition to developments that increase instability in the region.

“All statements that claim Türkiye provoked or that Türkiye supported this are untrue. They are all lies,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said this week.

Turkish officials say Ankara stalled the offensive for months. Opposition forces finally went ahead with the assault after the Syrian government attacked opposition-held areas, violating agreements between Russia, Iran and Türkiye to de-escalate the conflict.

Since 2022, Türkiye has sought to normalize relations with Syria. However, Assad insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish troops from northern Syria, while Türkiye maintains it cannot withdraw as long as threats from PKK and YPG persist.