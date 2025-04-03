International theater festival kicks off in Adana

ADANA

The 24th edition of the State Theaters-Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival has commenced in the southern province with great fanfare.

As part of the Türkiye Culture Road Festival, the event began with a grand procession along Ziyapaşa Boulevard in the Seyhan district of Adana, drawing the enthusiastic participation of locals and visitors alike despite intermittent rain.

The parade, which started in front of a primary school, featured a spectacular performance by the Dutch Close-Act Theater. As the procession reached Uğur Mumcu Square, the festivities continued with street performances in a celebratory atmosphere.

Following the lively outdoor events, the official opening ceremony was held at a hotel, where dignitaries and cultural figures gathered to mark the beginning of the festival.

Adana Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger, in his opening remarks, emphasized that sustaining an initiative is often more challenging than launching it and highlighted that the festival reaching its 24th year was a remarkable achievement.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this,” he said.

He noted that Adana is a city where artistic activities are not only performed with excellence but are also deeply appreciated by its people. “We have seen festivalgoers queue for tickets overnight, with shows selling out within hours. This is the spirit of Adana,” Köşger stated.

General Director of State Theaters Tamer Karadağlı mentioned Adana’s richness in artistic and cultural heritage, stating, “From the echoes of voices embedded in the stones of Anavarza Ancient Theater to the theatrical traditions of the Roman era, from the modern theater movement of the Republican period to today’s innovative art initiatives, Adana carries a profound legacy.”

“We take pride in bringing artists from around the world to meet Adana’s thear-loving audiences under the light of this enduring heritage,” Karadağlı added.

Meanwhile, Sabancı Foundation General Manager Nevgül Bilsel Safkan underlined that cultural and artistic endeavors serve as powerful catalysts for social progress.

Since 2005, the festival has been home to the “Sakıp Sabancı Lifetime Achievement Award,” which honors outstanding contributions to the world of theater. This year, the prestigious award was presented to veteran actress Arsen Gürzap.

In her acceptance speech, Gürzap emphasized the lifelong responsibility of an actor to uphold integrity, stating, “An actor’s duty extends beyond the stage; one must also be a dignified and honorable representative of their craft in everyday life.”

A global stage for theater

Running until April 27, the festival will showcase a diverse array of performances from Turkish and international theater groups.

A total of 45 theater groups will take part. Participating state theaters from across Türkiye include those from Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Antalya, Bursa, Adana, Kayseri, Konya, Diyarbakır, Sivas, Trabzon and Van, as well as Kocaeli City Theater and several private theater companies.

The international lineup features performances from the Netherlands, France, Georgia, Germany, Poland, Spain, Kazakhstan and Brazil, bringing a wide variety of theatrical traditions to the Adana stage.

Beyond performances, the festival will also host creative workshops, including playwriting, traditional shadow puppetry, magical hat crafts and painting sessions for children, offering interactive and educational opportunities for young participants.