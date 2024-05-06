Turkish intel warns public against foreign espionage activities

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has issued a video to warn Turkish citizens about the potential activities of foreign agents in the country, urging them to report individuals asking suspicious questions.

In the video released on its website last week, the Turkish intelligence unit emphasized the multifaceted nature of modern espionage endeavors, adding that intelligence has a very wide target audience.

"Hostile or potentially hostile intelligence members establish contact with our citizens through various methods. Hostile intelligence services targeting our country's interests, unity, integrity and values can recruit our citizens as spies," the video stated.

"Intelligence services may request their recruited spies to conduct analysis work or prepare reports from open-source information. They may also ask them to obtain the addresses of their targets or to conduct reconnaissance on important buildings or facilities," it added.

The intelligence service reminded that even unwittingly aiding foreign intelligence operatives constitutes a crime, stating that before responding to “inquisitive, suspicious and sensitive inquiries” from unfamiliar individuals, one should question the identity of the questioner.

Such situations should be reported to law enforcement units or on a special page prepared by MİT for notifications from the public.

MİT’s announcement came following the operations against the Israeli intelligence agency espionage network in Türkiye.

The police and MİT have recently conducted a series of operations against entities engaged in espionage activities on behalf of Mossad in the country, resulting in the detention of several suspects who allegedly sold information to the Israeli intelligence units.

Previous investigations unveiled that Mossad recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals in Türkiye as part of an operation against foreigners living in Türkiye.

