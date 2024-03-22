Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/YPG terrorist

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a so-called leader of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria, who was wanted under the "green category.”

Security sources on March 22 revealed that the Turkish intel previously uncovered the terrorist activities and connections of Halil Tekin, code-named Seydo, before the operation in the Qamishli region.

Tekin joined the terrorist organization in 2007 and had been involved in terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq since then, the sources said.

The father of the terrorist, İbrahim Tekin, who was also a member of the organization, was “neutralized” during an operation by the Turkish army in 1992.

In another operation targeting terrorists, four PKK members were “neutralized” in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish security forces conducted an airstrike to “neutralize” the terrorists identified in the Qandil region, the ministry noted.

On March 19 and 20, the Turkish warplanes struck PKK positions in northern Iraq. The jets reportedly destroyed 39 PKK targets, including caves, bunkers and shelters.

The operation was launched in response to a PKK terrorist attack on March 19 that killed a Turkish soldier and injured four others while attempting to infiltrate and attack a Turkish base in northern Iraq, where Türkiye is conducting Operation Claw-Lock.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. the U.K., and the EU.

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories; red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held high-level meetings with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, and other Iraqi officials to discuss the PKK’s presence in Iraq and measures to be taken against the terrorist organization.

