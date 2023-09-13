Turkish intel 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Muhtesim Akyürek, a high-ranking member of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, in an operation carried out in the Al-Hasakah region in northeastern Syria.

The operation was launched following intelligence that identified Akyürek, codenamed Serhat Serhildan, as the key military training officer

responsible for preparing organization members to carry out actions and attacks against Turkish security forces.

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed, or captured during operations.

Local media reported that Akyürek, who had joined the rural structure of the PKK/YPG in 2015, underwent ideological and armed training before relocating to Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry announced that four other PKK/YPG terrorists who had initiated harassing fire in the Operation Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria were also neutralized.

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) — across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

