Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea

ISTANBUL

The 25-year-old Turkish influencer, who has lived in South Korea for six years, aims to introduce his followers to South Korea’s culture and its similarities with Turkish culture through his videos.

Arriving in South Korea from the eastern province of Malatya six years ago for his education, Ali Ertuğrul Öztarsu produces digital content through his YouTube channel.

Öztarsu, who became interested in this country since when he was child as the tourist he first encountered was Korean, also stated that his family welcomes people from foreign cultures in their houses.

While pointing out some of the similarities between South Korean and Turkish culture, Öztarsu stated that not entering houses with shoes on, eating on the floor, grocery store culture, respect for elders, giving gold jewelry to the brides and grooms and bath culture are among the few commonalities.

Explaining the attitude of the people in South Korea towards Turkish citizens, Öztarsu said, “Compared to other nations, the attitude of Koreans toward Turks is welcoming. Of course, the most important reason for this is Türkiye’s sacrifice showed in the 1950 Korean War.”

Some older people he met in South Korea bowed down to thank him due to Türkiye’s effort in the war, Öztarsu noted.

“It was an incredible feeling for me to have such respect for Turkish people in a geography so far away from our country,” he added.

Despite the common aspects, a Turk will not easily adapt to life in South Korea, Öztarsu said, stressing that food culture, in particular, can be a problem.

Noting that millions of people gained and continue to acquire information on many issues such as studying, doing business, working and vacationing in Korea from his Youtube channel, Öztarsu stated that he will continue his works for those who are interested in South Korea’s culture.