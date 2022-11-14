Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea

Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea

ISTANBUL
Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea

The 25-year-old Turkish influencer, who has lived in South Korea for six years, aims to introduce his followers to South Korea’s culture and its similarities with Turkish culture through his videos.

Arriving in South Korea from the eastern province of Malatya six years ago for his education, Ali Ertuğrul Öztarsu produces digital content through his YouTube channel.

Öztarsu, who became interested in this country since when he was child as the tourist he first encountered was Korean, also stated that his family welcomes people from foreign cultures in their houses.

While pointing out some of the similarities between South Korean and Turkish culture, Öztarsu stated that not entering houses with shoes on, eating on the floor, grocery store culture, respect for elders, giving gold jewelry to the brides and grooms and bath culture are among the few commonalities.

Explaining the attitude of the people in South Korea towards Turkish citizens, Öztarsu said, “Compared to other nations, the attitude of Koreans toward Turks is welcoming. Of course, the most important reason for this is Türkiye’s sacrifice showed in the 1950 Korean War.”

Some older people he met in South Korea bowed down to thank him due to Türkiye’s effort in the war, Öztarsu noted.

“It was an incredible feeling for me to have such respect for Turkish people in a geography so far away from our country,” he added.

Despite the common aspects, a Turk will not easily adapt to life in South Korea, Öztarsu said, stressing that food culture, in particular, can be a problem.

Noting that millions of people gained and continue to acquire information on many issues such as studying, doing business, working and vacationing in Korea from his Youtube channel, Öztarsu stated that he will continue his works for those who are interested in South Korea’s culture.

influencers,

ARTS & LIFE Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal movie-set shooting

Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal movie-set shooting
MOST POPULAR

  1. Food and Science in Barcelona

    Food and Science in Barcelona

  2. Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

    Ukrainian swimming coaches take refuge in slums of Istanbul

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson

    Erdoğan welcomes Russia’s retreat from Ukraine’s Kherson

  4. Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

    Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

  5. Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

    Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special
Recommended
Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million
Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany
Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months
FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan

FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan
Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister
At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul
WORLD US Democrats maintain Senate majority

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

ECONOMY G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough.
SPORTS Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.