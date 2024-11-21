Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

ANKARA

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

The installed capacity of solar energy in Türkiye, which ranks among the top 11 in the world and 5th in Europe in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, increased to 19,005 megawatts, taking a 16.6 percent share from the total installed capacity, according to a statement from the Energy Ministry.

In the first 10 months of the year, a total of 289.4 million megawatt hours of electricity was generated.

Electricity generation from domestic sources reached 61.7 percent with 178.5 million megawatt hours, up from 57.1 percent in the same period of last year, this rate was 57.1 percent.

The share of solar energy in total installed capacity, which was recorded as 10.5 percent in October last year, increased to 16.6 percent as of the end of October.

The country’s electricity demand has increased by an average of 4.4 percent per year over the last 20 years and has now reached 335 million megawatt hours, said Bayraktar.

Installed wind and solar power has reached 31,000 megawatts, he noted.

Türkiye aims to increase installed wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035, requiring a nearly $80 billion investment.

Electricity consumption is forecast to reach 380.2 TWh in 2025, 455.3 TWh in 2030 and 510.5 TWh in 2035.