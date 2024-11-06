Turkish hospital in Lebanon offers lifeline as Israeli strikes cripple health services

SIDON

In the face of escalating regional tensions and devastating Israeli bombardments, Lebanon's healthcare system has found an unexpected lifeline in the newly expanded Turkish Hospital in Sidon.

This comes as a ray of hope in a country where eight hospitals have been rendered inoperative due to intense Israeli attacks.

The facility, built with Turkish aid following the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, was initially designed to treat burns and accident-related injuries. Despite its completion in 2010, the hospital's full operationalization had been delayed until now, when it has become a crucial asset in Lebanon's strained healthcare landscape.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad emphasized the critical timing of the Turkish Hospital's partial opening.

"In these difficult conditions, where Israeli attacks are targeting the health sector and its personnel in various areas, the opening of a section of the Turkish Hospital is of great importance," Abiad told Anadolu Agency.

The minister's resolve was clear as he stated, "When the enemy disables one hospital, it is our duty to reopen another."

However, he ruled out the possibility of reopening hospitals in "unsafe areas" near the southern border, which are frequent targets of Israeli strikes.

“The quickest way to reopen these hospitals is through a permanent cease-fire, which Lebanon and many other nations are demanding,” he added.

Abdul Rahman Bizri, a lawmaker and member of the Parliament's Health Committee, described the Turkish Hospital as "a gift from Ankara to Lebanon."

The hospital's scope has expanded since its inception. Following the devastating Beirut port explosion in 2020, Türkiye agreed to operate the facility, initially providing outpatient care for cancer and general health patients. Now, with support from Lebanon's Health Ministry, the hospital is poised to perform surgeries and offer burn treatments with assistance from international organizations.

“This hospital will be Lebanon’s reference for burn treatment," Abiad told a news conference in Beirut.

Turkish government initially covered more than $20 million in construction costs and contributed another $2 million to support operations.

The conflict's toll on Lebanon has been severe, with more than 3,000 people killed and nearly 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities. The situation remains precarious, with international observers warning that the Middle East region is on the brink of a wider war.

Israel continues its assault on the country, with hospital admissions rising 1.5-fold since the start of ground operations in early October.

As Lebanon grapples with this healthcare crisis amid ongoing conflict, the Turkish Hospital stands as a symbol of international cooperation and resilience. Its opening not only provides much-needed medical services but also offers a glimmer of hope in a region overshadowed by violence and destruction.