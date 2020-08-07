Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus

ISTANBUL

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has called on the public to be on alert and to heed the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the daily caseload in the country remains above the 1,000-mark.

“Will we let the outbreak manage our lives or will be take the outbreak under our control with precautions? We can make it. We want vigilance on measures,” Koca wrote on Twitter on Aug. 7.

Turkey has already ramped up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus after new cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks.

Koca also took to Twitter on Aug. 6 to refute claims that some hospitals in Turkey’s some provinces are operating at full capacity.

“Contrary to false allegations, not a single city is overflowing with patients or a hospital is filled to capacity due to COVID-19 in Turkey. Please give credence only to official statements by the Ministry of Health,” Koca said in an English tweet.

“Konya Province: Ward bed occupancy rate is 48 percent, ICU occupancy is 76 percent and mechanical ventilator use is 42 percent. Allegations of 100 percent occupancy/use are 100 percent are ill-intentioned. Pay no attention to those who underrate the disease and those who portray hospitals as desperate,” the minister added, referring to the Central Anatolian province.