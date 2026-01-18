Turkish hazelnuts reach 122 markets in 2025

TRABZON

Türkiye’s hazelnuts continued to dominate global demand in 2025, finding buyers in 122 countries as well as autonomous and free trade zones.

According to data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB), the country exported hazelnuts worth $2.26 billion last year, underscoring its position as the world’s leading producer and supplier.

Germany, Italy and France remained the top destinations, with exports totaling $615 million, $433 million and $127 million, respectively. In addition to traditional markets, Türkiye expanded its reach to new destinations including Ethiopia, Sudan, Madagascar, Zambia and Eritrea.

From the Eastern Black Sea region alone, hazelnut exports reached $1.32 billion across 86 countries. Italy, Germany and France again led the way, with shipments valued at $331 million, $282 million and $82.3 million, respectively.

Mehmet Cirav, chair of DKİB’s Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Sector Committee, highlighted the success of entering new markets, noting that this reflects the strong global demand and preference for Turkish hazelnuts.

He emphasized that expectations for the sector remain high, with plans to increase market share in existing destinations while expanding further into Africa and Asia. Cirav underlined that diversifying exports and tapping into new opportunities will be key priorities for the year ahead.