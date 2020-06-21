Turkish, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 21 met with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau in Istanbul.

Erdoğan and Umaro Sissoco Embalo met at Vahdettin Pavilion and discussed all dimensions of bilateral relations as well as opportunities to boost cooperation.

Regional and international developments were also among the topics of discussion.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was also present at the meeting, which came after Erdoğan attended the inaugural ceremony of a dam in eastern Kars province via videoconference from his office at the Pavilion.

Embalo was inaugurated as the president of Guinea-Bissau in February this year.