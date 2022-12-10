Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

ISTANBUL
Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

Türkiye's grocery app Getir said on Dec . 10 it has acquired its German rival Gorillas as the online food delivery market consolidates following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Getir company spokesman told AFP that the acquisition valued the German company at $1.2 billion but disclosed no other details of deal.

"Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a company statement."Getir will continue to lead the industry it invented seven years ago."Getir's valuation has surged since its creation by a group of Istanbul entrepreneurs and the US venture capital firm Sequoia in 2015.

The company reached a valuation of nearly $12 billion before entering a slump this year that forced it to fire 14 percent of its global workforce.Gorillas has struggled to turn a profit since its creation in May 2020.The Financial Times said the deal valued the two merged companies at around $10 billion.

Getir's growth has turned into one of the main players of the once-booming food and grocery delivery market.Its yellow-and-purple delivery scooters can now be spotted across European capitals as well as US cities such as Chicago and New York.It has sponsorship deals with the New York Mets of Major League Baseball and the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur.

Getir's growing global recognition has turned into a rare success story in Türkiye -- an emerging market experiencing an economic meltdown that has seen the official annual inflation rate reach 85 percent.Gorillas sold itself to consumers with a promise to deliver groceries within 10 minutes of any order.It expanded from its base in Berlin across Europe and also soon reached the United States.

But its rapid expansion never translated into consistent sales and the company began closing many of its European locations this year.The Financial Times reported that Gorillas was losing $1.5 for every dollar it generated in revenue.

Turkish,

WORLD Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution
MOST POPULAR

  1. In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'

    In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'

  2. Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

    Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

  3. South Koreans to get younger on paper

    South Koreans to get younger on paper

  4. Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

    Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

  5. Turkish Airlines wins best design award

    Turkish Airlines wins best design award
Recommended
Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct
Turkish Airlines wins best design award

Turkish Airlines wins best design award
Minimum wage’s impact on inflation to be limited: Kavcıoğlu

Minimum wage’s impact on inflation to be limited: Kavcıoğlu
Tourism revenue target revised to $46 billion: Minister

Tourism revenue target revised to $46 billion: Minister
Global economic chiefs laud Chinas decisive zero-Covid reversal

Global economic chiefs laud China's 'decisive' zero-Covid reversal
Madrid, Paris, Lisbon push ahead with hydrogen pipeline

Madrid, Paris, Lisbon push ahead with hydrogen pipeline
WORLD Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran was slapped with new sanctions on Dec. 9 and activists called for fresh protests after the Islamic republic carried out its first execution over demonstrations that have shaken the regime for nearly three months.
ECONOMY Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

Türkiye's grocery app Getir said on Dec . 10 it has acquired its German rival Gorillas as the online food delivery market consolidates following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Dec. 9 while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks.