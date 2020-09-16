Turkish, Greek military talks over east Med held at NATO HQ

  • September 16 2020 08:59:11

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Greek military delegations met on Sept. 15 at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss ways to reduce the risk of an incident amid rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The technical talks were planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

An initial meeting was held on Sept. 10.

A follow-up meeting is planned for Sept. 18, the ministry said in a statement after the meeting ended.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the region.

Dialogue about fairly sharing resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

The Turkish economy has done better than several other countries during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected the world economy, Turkey's trade minister said on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.