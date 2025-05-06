Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus President Ersin Tatar and Nikos Christodoulides, head of the Greek Cypriot Administration, met on Monday in the island’s U.N. buffer zone under United Nations auspices.

Colin Stewart, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general and head of the U.N. peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP), hosted the meeting.

The meeting addressed the opening of new border gates between the two countries, restoring cemeteries on both sides, environmental and climate change initiatives, and a Greek Cypriot Administration policy for the detention of foreigners who buy land in the Turkish Cyprus.

Following the meeting, Tatar told reporters he was pleased with the reappointment of Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar as the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Cyprus.

Tatar stressed that his stance on crossing points between the two countries remained the same and said he brought up the Haspolat and Akincilar crossing points again during the discussion. He also said the Greek Cypriot Administration continues to insist on its position on the crossing point issue.

Christodoulides also said the slow progress in the Cyprus issue was not helpful. He added that the results he expected from the meeting had been achieved but objected to Tatar’s demands to lift the sanctions and detention policy for foreigners who purchase property in the TRNC.

 Decades-long conflict

The Eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their own safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. The Turkish Cyprus was founded on Nov. 15, 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.

Talks,

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
