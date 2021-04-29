Turkish GP to replace Canada in 2021 F1 race calendar

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Grand Prix will replace Canada in the 2021 Formula 1 race calendar for the weekend of June 11-13, Formula 1 confirmed on April 28.

"Due to the ongoing international travel restrictions in place in Canada, it became impossible for Formula 1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine, leading to the change," Formula 1 said in a statement.

"While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season, we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season," President of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said in the statement.

The Round 7 of the season will take place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located on the city's Asian side.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometers (approximately 3.3 miles) and drivers will have 58 laps.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had secured the 2020 Formula 1 title in the Turkish Grand Prix with a first-place finish at Intercity Istanbul Park last year.