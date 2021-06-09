Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

ANKARA

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 1.95 trillion Turkish liras ($235 billion) as of the end of April, official figures showed on June 8.

The figure was up 23.7% from the same period last year, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

While 1.12 trillion Turkish liras ($135.1 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 829.54 billion liras ($100 billion) was external, it added.

Some 43.1% of the total debt was in Turkish liras, while the rest is in foreign currencies.

Data also showed that the stock of Treasury receivables totaled 18.13 billion liras ($2.2 billion) as of the end of April.

The central government's external debt payments totaled $6.1 billion during the first four months of the year, while domestic payments amounted to 162.5 billion Turkish liras ($21.4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 8.19 at the end of April and 7.57 on average during the first four months of this year.