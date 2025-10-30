Turkish, German leaders set for key talks on ties, regional issues

ANKARA

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Oct. 30 will make his first official visit to Ankara since taking office, meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to evaluate bilateral relations — with a focus on trade, energy, security and migration — as well as regional and global conflicts.

Erdoğan will host Merz and his delegation in the Turkish capital, according to a written statement by Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, who said “Türkiye-Germany relations will be discussed in all their aspects.”

“As two allies, the parties are expected to exchange views on steps to enhance their cooperation in a variety of areas, including Türkiye's European Union accession process and global and regional security challenges,” he stated.

Merz’s visit comes 10 days after German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul was in Ankara and concluded the preparations for this visit with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Both sides express the significance of continued high-level exchanges between the two allies, especially in the midst of growing uncertainty over security on the European continent and beyond.

One of the areas Erdoğan and Merz will discuss will be cooperation in the field of the defense industry. Germany, as a member of a four-nation consortium, consented to the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye. A deal for the transaction of 20 Eurofighter Typhoons was signed between Türkiye and the United Kingdom on Oct. 27.

Germany has recently announced the country’s biggest armament campaign since the end of World War II, following increased risks and threats stemming from the Russian occupation of Ukraine. It sees Türkiye as a potential partner in the defense industry.

Türkiye’s demand from Germany is to impose pressure on Greece and Greek Cyprus for its admission to the EU’s SAFE, a 150 billion euro financial instrument to boost defense industry production on the continent.

Erdoğan and Merz are expected to discuss all these issues during talks in Ankara.

Trade and energy are also important areas of bilateral cooperation. Germany is Türkiye’s top trade partner with over 50 billion euros in trade volume.

On energy, the two sides want to elevate their cooperation to a more strategic level, as discussed during Wadephul-Fidan meetings.

Türkiye-EU ties on agenda

The two leaders will also evaluate Türkiye-EU ties. Erdoğan often stresses that EU membership remains one of Türkiye’s strategic objectives, but he expects fairer treatment from Brussels.

Although Ankara and Brussels have long been discussing the need for the modernization of the customs union and granting visa-free travel rights to Turkish nationals, no progress has been made on either dossier.

Erdoğan and Merz will discuss how to advance on these issues.

Migration will also feature prominently on the agenda. Following the collapse of Assad’s regime, around half a million Syrians have returned home, yet both leaders are expected to explore ways to accelerate further repatriations.

Türkiye is calling on the EU and other partners to deliver more to Syria’s reconstruction and normalization so that more Syrians can return home.

Conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine will be discussed

Erdoğan and Merz will also exchange views on the recent developments in the Gaza conflict. Germany has so far refused to recognize the State of Palestine but voted in favor of a two-state solution proposal at the U.N.

Erdoğan and Merz were both in Sharm Al-Sheikh on Oct. 13, where a communiqué for peace in Gaza was signed by the leaders of the United States, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

The continued occupation of Ukraine by Russia will also be raised during the talks. Erdoğan has long been urging intensified efforts to end the war through a negotiated agreement.

Erdoğan and Merz are expected to exchange views on recent developments and ways to end the war amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.