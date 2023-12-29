Turkish gas hub project may start in 2024: Novak

Turkish gas hub project may start in 2024: Novak

ANKARA
Turkish gas hub project may start in 2024: Novak

The implementation of the Turkish gas hub project may start in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said.

“We have reached an agreement with our partners on preparing a respective roadmap that will be passed shortly, and within its framework we will proceed for ensuring the start of this project’s implementation,” said Novak an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Dec. 25, TASS reported.

“Our Turkish partners will visit St. Petersburg in the near future to see our experience, and I am confident that it will be useful for ensuring the formation of the electronic trading platform and the hub on Turkish territory.”

The electronic trading platform in Türkiye will be aimed at the formation of the gas price quotation for South-Eastern Europe, Novak added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first floated the idea of establishing a gas hub in Türkiye in 2022.

Russia is one of Türkiye’s largest suppliers of natural gas. In October, Türkiye bought 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia, accounting for 58 percent of Türkiye’s total natural gas import in that month, according to the latest data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Novak also said that gas consumption in Europe has fallen by more than 100 billion cubic meters since 2021 to 490 billion cubic meters by the end of this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

    Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

  2. Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

    Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

  3. Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

    Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

  4. Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

    Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

  5. US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

    US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
Recommended
Spain extends anti-inflation measures into 2024

Spain extends anti-inflation measures into 2024
CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return

CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return
Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges
Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate

Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate
Chiles state-owned mining giant forms lithium extraction alliance

Chile's state-owned mining giant forms lithium extraction alliance
Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey

Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey
Confidence in economy improves in December

Confidence in economy improves in December
WORLD Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israeli air strikes hit southern Syria, the Syrian defence ministry said, with state media reporting attacks near the capital Damascus.
ECONOMY Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Led by new solar power, the world added renewable energy at breakneck speed in 2023, a trend that if amplified will help Earth turn away from fossil fuels and prevent severe warming and its effects.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.