Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm

Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm

ISTANBUL
Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm

Sweden-based technology and video game company Aonic has made a $10 million minority stake investment in Turkish gaming firm Mega Fortuna, the Swedish firm has announced.

The deal, valued at up to $70 million, includes an option for Aonic to acquire the entirety of Mega Fortuna’s share capital.

“This milestone is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication and innovation of the entire Mega Fortuna team,” said Şeyhmus Ölker, the CEO and co-founder of Mega Fortuna.

Aonic CEO Paul Schempp, for his part, praised the Turkish company for its innovation in mobile gaming, saying, “Mega Fortuna is revolutionizing how players interact with mobile gaming by seamlessly blending discovery and rewards."

“In just two years, they have built an incredible platform that resonates with millions of players worldwide,” Schempp said.

The investment comes after Aonic secured a 152 million euros ($156.7 million) expansion fund from Metric Capital Partners and Active Ownership in 2024, one of Europe’s largest minority growth equity deals that year.

Mega Fortuna, headquartered in the province of Bursa in northwestern Türkiye, operates as a mobile gaming discovery and loyalty platform.

Last week another Turkish startup Grand Games, the developer of Magic Sort and Car Match, raised $30 million in Series A funding, led by Balderton, the investor of Dream Games.

This came just nine months after Grand Games’ pre-seed investment round.

Investment, gaming industry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London
World Bank to finance extra $1 bln to Türkiye’s earthquake zone in 2025

World Bank to finance extra $1 bln to Türkiye’s earthquake zone in 2025
Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads

Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads
Inflation outlook improving, says Central Bank governor

Inflation outlook improving, says Central Bank governor
Antalya pins its hopes on end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Antalya pins its hopes on end to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿