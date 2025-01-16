Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm

ISTANBUL

Sweden-based technology and video game company Aonic has made a $10 million minority stake investment in Turkish gaming firm Mega Fortuna, the Swedish firm has announced.

The deal, valued at up to $70 million, includes an option for Aonic to acquire the entirety of Mega Fortuna’s share capital.

“This milestone is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication and innovation of the entire Mega Fortuna team,” said Şeyhmus Ölker, the CEO and co-founder of Mega Fortuna.

Aonic CEO Paul Schempp, for his part, praised the Turkish company for its innovation in mobile gaming, saying, “Mega Fortuna is revolutionizing how players interact with mobile gaming by seamlessly blending discovery and rewards."

“In just two years, they have built an incredible platform that resonates with millions of players worldwide,” Schempp said.

The investment comes after Aonic secured a 152 million euros ($156.7 million) expansion fund from Metric Capital Partners and Active Ownership in 2024, one of Europe’s largest minority growth equity deals that year.

Mega Fortuna, headquartered in the province of Bursa in northwestern Türkiye, operates as a mobile gaming discovery and loyalty platform.

Last week another Turkish startup Grand Games, the developer of Magic Sort and Car Match, raised $30 million in Series A funding, led by Balderton, the investor of Dream Games.

This came just nine months after Grand Games’ pre-seed investment round.