Turkish foreign minister to attend Gaza Contact Group meeting in Madrid

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend a meeting of the Gaza Contact Group on Friday in Madrid.

The group, formed by members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, aims to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

Key attendees include Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and representatives from Nigeria and Ireland.

The meeting's agenda focuses on securing an immediate and lasting cease-fire to end Israeli attacks and continuing efforts to recognize Palestine as a state while reviving the two-state solution process.

Fidan to Raise Key Issues

Türkiye's primary goals include achieving a cease-fire in Gaza and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, alongside progressing towards a two-state solution. Fidan has been actively engaged in diplomacy to meet these objectives and will discuss potential steps with his counterparts during the meeting.

Fidan will address issues such as increasing international pressure on Israel, involving more countries in the International Court of Justice case, promoting broader recognition of Palestine’s U.N. membership, and supporting Palestinian reconciliation and aid.

Established during a joint summit in Saudi Arabia in November, the OIC-Arab League Contact Group aims to halt the conflict in Gaza and facilitate lasting peace.

This year saw Norway, Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia recognize the state of Palestine.

Following Spain’s recognition on May 29, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez invited the contact group members to Madrid to discuss ending the violence and implementing a two-state solution.

Since Oct. 7, relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 41,100 people, primarily women and children, and injured over 95,000, according to local health authorities. The ongoing Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population amid a severe blockade causing vast shortages of essential resources.

Israel is accused of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).