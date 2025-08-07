Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war

ANKARA
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war

The Turkish and Russian top diplomats exchanged a phone conversation on Aug. 7, a day after Washington and Moscow agreed to hold a high-level meeting to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, discussed the recent developments regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. They did not provide further details.

The exchange came just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow which resulted in an agreement for a snap bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin next week.

Although the venue has not been yet announced, Istanbul has been frequently discussed and proposed by the leaders as a potential address to hold such a high-level meeting to end the war.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has long been calling on Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to come to Istanbul to end the war with the participation of U.S. President Trump.

Istanbul has already hosted three rounds of direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in May, June and July.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

    Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

  2. Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

    Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

  3. Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

    Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

  4. Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

  5. Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'

    Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza

Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza
Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israels Gaza plan

Türkiye urges global pressure to halt Israel's Gaza plan
FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will

FM Fidan reaffirms support for Syrian people’s will
Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG

Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG
WORLD Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

Armenia and Azerbaijan have committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday as he hosted the leaders of the South Caucasus rivals at a White House signing event.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿