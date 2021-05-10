Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

  • May 10 2021 13:04:00

Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

ANKARA
Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Saudi Arabia on May 10 to meet his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

“In #SaudiArabia to discuss bilateral relations and important regional issues, especially the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the oppression against the Palestinian people,” Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet.

The minister will be in Saudi Arabia until May 12, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The relations between Ankara and Riyadh hit an all-time low over the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The visit comes as Turkey stepped up to restore ties with Arab nations, including the Gulf country.

In recent months, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on the phone with King Salman on the occasion of the G20 Summit, while the countries’ two foreign ministers held in-person meetings on the sidelines of international summits.

The visit by Çavuşoğlu is the first by a high-level Turkish official since the killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate increased tensions between the two countries.

Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, after he entered the consulate to get documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting outside. Turkish officials allege Khashoggi, who had written critically about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for The Washington Post, was killed by a team of Saudi agents and then dismembered with a bone saw.

Last year, Ankara began trying two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi citizens in absentia in Turkey. Saudi Arabia imposed an informal boycott on Turkish goods and also closed down eight Turkish schools in the kingdom, Turkish state media reported.

The Saudi government later admitted to the murder under intense international pressure. Some suspects were later put on trial in Riyadh behind closed doors. Khashoggi’s family subsequently announced they had forgiven his killers.

Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood was also a source of tension with the Gulf country. Ankara and Riyadh had also been at odds over Turkey’s support for Qatar in a dispute among Gulf countries as well as over the conflict in Libya.

As the UAE and Saudi are resolving their differences with Qatar, and efforts to end the civil war with Libya have led to a political transition phase, Ankara has been able to seek to repair ties with the regional countries.

Middle East, pandemic, diplomacy,

TURKEY President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

    Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

  2. Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

    Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

  3. Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

    Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

  4. Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

    Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

  5. Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

    Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem
Recommended
President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh
Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem
FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts
Turkey deeply saddened over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey 'deeply saddened' over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action
WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate read 13.1 percent in March, down 0.1 percentage point month-on-month, the country's statistical authority announced on May 10.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.