Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in air-backed anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on July 18.

The terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq’s Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.