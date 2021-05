Turkish forces detect tunnel dug from Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Border guards detected a tunnel dug from Syria to Turkey, said the country’s Defense Ministry on May 1.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our heroic border guards in [the southern] Hatay province, it was found that a tunnel was dug from Syria to Turkey,” the ministry said on Twitter.

A generator, two hammer drills, a wheelbarrow, 300-meter cable, digger, shovel, and battery used in the excavation work were seized, it said.