Turkish forces destroy 5 YPG/PKK terrorist shelters

SİİRT - Anadolu Agency

İHA Photo

Turkish security forces have destroyed a number YPG/PKK terrorist shelters in southeastern Turkey, officials said on March 25.

The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in Pervari district in Siirt province, the governorship said in a statement.

In the operation, security forces destroyed five shelters and seized explosives, weapons, Kalashnikov ammunition, and documents related to the terror group.

Meanwhile, Turkish forces found hundreds of kilograms of explosives during a house search in an area of northwestern Syria, cleared of terrorists by Turkey.

In Tel Abyad, Syria, cleared during "Operation Peace Spring" last year, 760 kilograms of explosives and a large cache of ammunition were found in a house, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of their efforts to uncover traces of the terrorist YPG/PKK, security officials from Şanlıurfa in southeastern Turkey, near the Syria border, searched the house, which was still under construction.

The search uncovered 760 kg of explosive material, 1 kg of ammonium nitrate, two time bombs, 10 activated mines, two rocket motors, nine pieces of rocket ammunition, two rocket bombs, 15 pieces of metal, and other assorted devices used in bomb-making.

A tunnel five meters deep was also found under the house.

Four suspects were taken in custody in the operation.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.