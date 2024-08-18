Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

ISTANBUL

The newly released documentary featuring Turkish football star Arda Turan delves into the rise and subsequent fall of one of Türkiye’s most gifted yet contentious athletes in a rare moment of “confrontation.”

Titled "Arda Turan: Confrontation" and released on Prime Video on Aug.16, the documentary sheds light on candid interviews in which Turan reflects on his past, acknowledging several incidents as mistakes, including his assault on a journalist, a prolonged and much-publicized feud with a renowned Turkish singer and his often-criticized comments on economic matters.

Structured around chapters entitled "Rise, Peak, Fall and A New Beginning," the film intricately explores the various phases of Turan's life.

Beyond the football pitch, Turan's image as a public figure was further complicated by his involvement in altercations, controversies and scandals that dominated tabloid headlines, casting a shadow over his athletic achievements.

The documentary not only features Turan’s reflections but also includes insights from numerous domestic and international sports figures who worked closely with him throughout the years.

He was a decorated player, having helped his teams win titles in both Spanish La Liga and the Turkish Süper Lig, along with a UEFA Europa League victory in 2011.

He was named captain of both Galatasaray and the Turkish national team.

In July 2015, Turan made the biggest transfer move in Turkish football history by signing a contract with Spanish powerhouse Barcelona worth more than $37 million.

Despite being one of the most talented players in Turkish football history, Turan's name became synonymous with controversy during his career.

Despite clinching one La Liga title with Barcelona in 2016, Turan's time with Barca was disappointing for many.

He was even included in "the worst 11 of the season" by the Spanish press.