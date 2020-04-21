Turkish football player dies in car accident

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21.

Reserve team player Öztürk, 20, died in a car crash on Monday evening, Eskişehirspor, a lower division club based in central Turkey, announced on social media on April 21.

Eskişehirspor offered condolences to the family of the Turkish midfielder.

In addition, Turkish football and basketball bodies also expressed their condolences on Twitter.