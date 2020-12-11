Turkish football club stuck in Israeli airport

  • December 11 2020 09:03:47

Turkish football club stuck in Israeli airport

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish football club stuck in Israeli airport

Turkish football club Demir Grup Sivasspor were stranded at an airport in Israel on their way back to Turkey, the team said early on Dec. 11. 

“Our group, preparing to return to Sivas after the Maccabi Tel-Aviv match, is stuck in the airport. The Israeli authorities are creating all kinds of difficulties for our group by closing the [electronic] system and crossings,” the team said on its social media account, sharing a video from the airport.

The video shows the group waiting at the airport in Tel Aviv. Mecnun Otyakmaz, the football club’s chairman, and club officials protested to Israeli officers with applause.

"They said the automatic pass system was malfunctioning. They tried to process things manually. There is only one officer," Otyakmaz told Anadolu Agency.

"We’ve been stuck here for two hours. The treatment has been very uncomfortable," he said, adding they are waiting patiently and calmly.

“We came from the stadium very quickly to let the plane take off early,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat said the Sivasspor delegation was held at Ben Gurion Airport as they arrived late.

Haiat told Anadolu Agency that the plane will take off at 5.30 a.m. (0630 Turkish local time). 

Asked why the flight will be delayed until that time, he said no flights are allowed at the airport between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. due to noise at night.

“The statement on our team’s late arrival is completely false. Our group entered the airport ahead of time. Israeli officials are solely responsible for the loss of time,” the team said in a statement.

"A single officer started carrying out all passport transactions of our group of 43 people. When our group reacted to this, the employee slowed down the process. After all passport procedures were finished, our group was put on two separate airport buses to be taken to the plane,” it said. 

The buses could reach the plane in just a few minutes. The bus driver stopped the vehicle and waited for a while and did not answer the questions of our group. After all these planned difficulties, our team was put on the plane,” it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

    EU urges dialogue, delays possible heavy sanctions on Turkey to March

  2. Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

    Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

  3. Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

    Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

  4. Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

    Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

  5. 'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

    'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister
Recommended
Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees
PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group
Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate
PSG-Başakşehir match suspended amid alleged racism

PSG-Başakşehir match suspended amid alleged racism
Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled
Turkish driver claims 2 wins in Bahrain

Turkish driver claims 2 wins in Bahrain
WORLD Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 10 vowed to go the "extra mile" for a Brexit trade deal but instructed his government to prepare for Britain to crash out of the European Union’s single market at the end of this year.
ECONOMY Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Dec. 11 slapped multiple social media giants with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

SPORTS Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have demanded from UEFA a life-long ban on referees who passed racist remarks on the team's assistant manager Pierre Webo.