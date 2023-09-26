Turkish folk music icon remembered on death anniversary

KIRŞEHİR
A solemn ceremony has been held at the gravesite of the renowned Turkish folk musician Neşet Ertaş on the 11th anniversary of his passing, with remembrances shared by his close relatives and loved ones.

The commemoration ceremony was held at Ertaş's resting place in his hometown, the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir, where attendees laid flowers upon his grave while offering prayers.

Ertaş, often fondly referred to as "bozkırın tezenesi" (voice of the prairie), was born in 1938 in the Kırtıllar village. He was the son of the folk poet Muharrem Ertaş.

His journey into the world of music began at the age of 6 when he first picked up the violin. Over the years, he transitioned to playing the bağlama, a traditional Turkish stringed instrument, and eventually became one of Türkiye's most revered folk musicians.

Ertaş succumbed to cancer in 2012, passing away at the age of 74 in the western province of İzmir.

