Turkish FM visits Baku to express solidarity

  • October 06 2020 09:28:00

Turkish FM visits Baku to express solidarity

ANKARA
Turkish FM visits Baku to express solidarity

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Oct. 6 urged the world to stand by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a visit to Baku to show solidarity with the country.

“To put these two countries on equal footing means awarding the occupier. The world must be on the side of those who are right, namely on the side of Azerbaijan,” Çavuşoğlu said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, on Oct. 6.

“There are calls for a ceasefire, but what will happen next? Can you [the world] tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijani territories or can you produce solutions for its withdrawal? No,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu became the first highest-level Turkish official visiting Baku after Armenian troops launched an attack against Azerbaijani civilian and military positions on Sept. 27.

“I call on the international community that we should altogether defend the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the same way that we do it for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Georgia, Iraq and Syria,” he stated. “There is no place for double-standards in international law.”

Turkey has always advocated a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, but the past 30 years have proven that Armenia is just enjoying its occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Çavuşoğlu said.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” he said, recalling the four U.N. Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani lands.

Bayramov also criticized Armenia, saying that it has “a terrorist mentality” with no scruples over achieving its goals. The minister thanked Turkey for its support and solidarity in Azerbaijan’s national cause.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

    Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

  2. Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales

    Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales

  3. Turkey to enter 2nd stage of in-person education

    Turkey to enter 2nd stage of in-person education

  4. Turkey expects ‘concrete solidarity’ from NATO allies

    Turkey expects ‘concrete solidarity’ from NATO allies

  5. Russian tourist influx going beyond summer

    Russian tourist influx going beyond summer
Recommended
Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan
Ankara blasts Canadas suspension of military technology sales

Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales
Safe, voluntary return of Syrians a Turkish priority: Official

Safe, voluntary return of Syrians a Turkish priority: Official
Serbia eyes buying Turkish-made combat drones

Serbia eyes buying Turkish-made combat drones
Turkey expects ‘concrete solidarity’ from NATO allies

Turkey expects ‘concrete solidarity’ from NATO allies
Turkey urges NATO to back Azerbaijan’s unity

Turkey urges NATO to back Azerbaijan’s unity
WORLD 3 scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology finds

3 scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology finds

Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Sept. 6 for advancing our understanding of black holes. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that Briton Roger Penrose will receive half of this year’s prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.”
ECONOMY New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry

New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry

Azerbaijan’s ties with Russia, already strained by conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, face further pressure from the launch later this year of a gas pipeline that is poised to squeeze Moscow’s diminished gas sales to Europe a
SPORTS Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti

Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe signed Argentine star Diego Perotti from Italy's Roma on Oct. 5. 