Turkish FM urges guarantee mechanism in Israel-Hamas conflict

CAIRO
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has issued a call for the implementation of a "guarantee mechanism to oversee the obligations of the parties" involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Türkiye is ready to further develop this concept and share the responsibility of creating a dignified, fair and safe future for everyone," Fidan said, addressing a Cairo summit on Oct. 21.

The minister stressed the critical nature of the international community's behavior and messages in resolving the conflict.

"Israel must understand that a temporary so-called victory does not lead to long-term peace in the course of history and will not lead to it now, as it did in the past," he stated. "This crisis may cause wars on a global scale."

Providing unconditional military aid to Israel or pushing regional countries toward "unrealistic and unsustainable plans" would only further exacerbate the issue by "neglecting the plight of the Palestinian people," according to Fidan.

Türkiye's top diplomat concluded by advocating for a revival of efforts to restore a peace process based on a two-state solution.

The Cairo summit - which included leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Spain, Italy and Greece - aimed to address the ongoing conflict and seek potential resolutions.

For his part, U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres pleaded for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the war that has devastated much of Gaza, demanding "action to end this godawful nightmare."

Guterres said the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people was living through "a humanitarian catastrophe," with thousands dead and more than a million displaced.

According to Arab diplomats who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, the meeting failed to reach an agreement, with Western representatives seeking "a clear condemnation placing responsibility for the escalation on Hamas," which Arab leaders refused.

The summit came on the day a first convoy of aid trucks rumbled into southern Gaza, which Guterres said needed to be rapidly scaled up, with "much more" help sent through.

