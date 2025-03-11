Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

ANKARA
Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday reiterated Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people, condemning Israel’s prolonged military actions in Gaza.

Speaking at iftar event with Palestinians, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to Palestine, denouncing Israel’s offensive as a stain on human history.

“As the Turkish nation, our vigil for Jerusalem and Palestine continues. With this spirit, we have not abandoned our brothers and sisters in Gaza in the face of the Zionist regime’s 471-day-long occupation,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, referring to them as atrocities that amount to a second Nakba, the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948. He declared that Türkiye views Palestine as an integral part of its identity and will continue to support the Palestinian cause.

“We have always seen Palestine as the essence of our soul and our Palestinian brothers and sisters as part of our own being. We have never left them alone,” he added.

The president also criticized those who, in his words, attempt to discredit Palestinian resistance by labeling it as terrorism. “Despite those who seek to appease the Zionist regime by slandering the Palestinian resistance, we have stood by Gaza’s heroes,” Erdoğan asserted.

Highlighting the necessity of a two-state solution, Erdoğan stressed that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“No project aimed at displacing Palestinians from their lands and subjecting them to a second Nakba can ever be accepted,” he stated.

 

Additionally, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and stability. “We attach great importance to preserving Syria’s territorial unity, strengthening its national cohesion, and ensuring its peace and security,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye

Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye
Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks

Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks
Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries

Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries
Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase

Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase
Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿