Fidan urges vigilance against Israeli acts that could derail ceasefire

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on April 9 called on the international community to be ready to respond "appropriately to Israel’s potential acts of sabotage" amid the recently declared U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

"We also hope for the establishment of a new security and peace architecture in the region, including the normalization of relations between Iran and the Gulf countries. As Türkiye, I would like to reiterate that we are ready to play an active role in this process," Fidan said during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, in Ankara.

Fidan warned that Tel Aviv is "now extending its genocide" in Gaza to Lebanon, stressing that Israel's attacks in Lebanon stepped up "without distinction between children and civilians even before the ink on the ceasefire has dried."

Noting that the two-week temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran may not be sufficient, Fidan said it could be extended if both sides agree.

“Our hope and effort will also be in that direction: that these negotiations begin in good faith and reach a successful outcome. The world needs this, and the region needs this. Both Iran and the United States are capable of achieving it, and the regional countries are ready to provide all constructive support," he further said.

He argued that regional countries should resolve their problems through dialogue, respect for sovereignty and regional cooperation rather than through external intervention.

Despite provocations and obstacles, Fidan said Türkiye continues to place its hopes in diplomacy and dialogue and is coordinating closely with its partners to keep the process moving forward.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on April 7, saying that Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face widespread destruction.

On April 10, Fidan held a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to discuss recent developments surrounding the two-week ceasefire, diplomatic sources said.

According to the officials, Fidan and Kallas also exchanged views on the broader global implications of the truce.

Meanwhile, Türkiye on April 9 criticized Israel's approval of 34 new West Bank settlements, calling it "serious violation of international law and U.N. resolutions."

Noting that Tel Aviv is undermining the two-state solution, a Foreign Ministry statement urged the global community to take action "in the face of these unlawful initiatives."

Earlier in the day, Israel’s Channel 24 reported that the security cabinet “secretly” approved the establishment of new settlements during a recent session.

The approved sites include locations within Palestinian neighborhoods in the northern West Bank and remote areas rarely reached by Israeli forces, the broadcaster said.