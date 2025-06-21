Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

ISTANBUL
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday accused Israel of leading the Middle East to "total disaster" by attacking Iran on June 13.

"Israel is now leading the region to the brink of total disaster by attacking Iran, our neighbour," he told a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

"There is no Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni or Iranian problem but there is clearly an Israeli problem," Fidan said.

He called for an end to the "unlimited aggression" against Iran, adding: "We must prevent the situation from deteriorating into a spiral of violence that would further jeopardise regional and global security."

Türkiye, during its OIC term presidency, “will amplify the voice of the Muslim world, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and continue to stand firmly against oppression,” Fidan said.

Around 40 diplomats joined the weekend gathering of the OIC, as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missile strikes. 

Fidan is hosting the gathering.

