Turkish FM meets with Palestinian counterpart

  • February 03 2020 09:24:00

Turkish FM meets with Palestinian counterpart

JEDDAH/ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish FM meets with Palestinian counterpart

DHA Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met on Feb. 2 with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Saudi Arabia's capital, which is set to host a high-level meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Çavuşoğlu will take part in an Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Feb. 4upon the request of Palestine in order to discuss the most recent developments with regard to the U.S.'s so-called Middle East peace plan.

Çavuşoğlu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from OIC member states.

Earlier the day, the top Turkish diplomat spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, according to diplomatic sources.

No further information was provided on the issues discussed.

The position on U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century' will be discussed during the OIC's emergency meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, the organization said earlier on Twitter.

"The #OIC reaffirms its principled position and support for #Palestine in the struggle to regain its legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with East #Jerusalem as its capital," it added.

The Mideast peace plan announced by Trump on Jan. 28 supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.

Where previous presidents tried to cajole Israel and the Palestinians into compromising on thorny issues like the borders of a future Palestinian state, the status of Jerusalem and the fate of refugees, Trump's Mideast team largely adopted the Israeli position.

As a result, the Palestinians have angrily rejected the plan, and the international community appears unlikely to rally around it.

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  2. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  3. Concrete hotel built on the historical walls of Istanbul draws anger

    Concrete hotel built on the historical walls of Istanbul draws anger

  4. Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

    Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

  5. Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

    Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops
Recommended
Turkey stops all flights from China as part of coronavirus measures

Turkey stops all flights from China as part of coronavirus measures
Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert

Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert
Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops
Parliament to discuss extension of Turkish forces’ deployment in Gulf of Aden

Parliament to discuss extension of Turkish forces’ deployment in Gulf of Aden
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso
Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch
Over 41,000 vessels pass through Bosphorus in 2019

Over 41,000 vessels pass through Bosphorus in 2019

WORLD OIC unanimously rejects US proposal

OIC unanimously rejects US proposal

Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Feb. 2 unanimously rejected the “Deal of the Century,” which is a plan proposed by the U.S. administration for peace in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Turkey exports 277 mln pairs of footwear in 2019

Turkey exports 277 mln pairs of footwear in 2019

Turkey exported 277 million pairs of footwear in 2019, a rise of 11.2 percent year-on-year.
SPORTS Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row

Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row

Galatasaray toppled HK Kayserispor 4-1 on Feb. 2 evening, winning their fourth match in a row.