Turkish FM meets with key EP committee chair

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

AA Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 24 met with David McAllister, chair of the EU Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and a committee delegation in the capital Ankara.

"Met with President David McAllister and [committee] delegation," Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet.

“Thinking that in the upcoming period we could establish a sincere and positive relation with the EU on the basis of a fair approach and EP should play a key role in this regard.”

McAllister also posted on Twitter, saying: "I am chairing a delegation of the @EP_ForeignAff to Ankara and Mardin (Turkey) for meetings with government representatives, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, parliamentarians, academics and civil society representatives."