Turkish FM meets with key EP committee chair

  • February 25 2020 09:55:00

Turkish FM meets with key EP committee chair

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish FM meets with key EP committee chair

AA Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 24 met with David McAllister, chair of the EU Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and a committee delegation in the capital Ankara. 

"Met with President David McAllister and [committee] delegation," Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet.

“Thinking that in the upcoming period we could establish a sincere and positive relation with the EU on the basis of a fair approach and EP should play a key role in this regard.”

McAllister also posted on Twitter, saying: "I am chairing a delegation of the @EP_ForeignAff to Ankara and Mardin (Turkey) for meetings with government representatives, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, parliamentarians, academics and civil society representatives."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

    Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

    Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

  4. Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

    Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

  5. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale
Recommended
Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress
Parliamentary committee condemns 1992 Khojaly massacre

Parliamentary committee condemns 1992 Khojaly massacre
Police detains 55 suspected human traffickers

Police detains 55 suspected human traffickers
MHP leader criticizes Russia over its position against Turkey in Idlib

MHP leader criticizes Russia over its position against Turkey in Idlib
Main opposition leader says trust in Turkish judiciary ‘declining’

Main opposition leader says trust in Turkish judiciary ‘declining’
Buildings resembling ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’ in Turkey’s Rize stir fear

Buildings resembling ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’ in Turkey’s Rize stir fear
Turks stranded on Canary Islands back home

Turks stranded on Canary Islands back home
WORLD Egypts former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.
ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rate up in January

Hotel occupancy rate up in January

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey reached 61.9 percent in January, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year, a hotel association said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.