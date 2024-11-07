Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.

In the third quarter of last year, the telecom giant’s net income was 3.04 billion liras.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company’s consolidated revenues surged 8.7 percent year-on-year to 109.2 billion liras.

Ex-IFRIC 12 revenue growth was 15.8 percent in the third quarter and 10.6 percent in the January-September period, Türk Telekom said in a statement on its financial and operational results.

EBITDA grew 30.8 percent annually in the third quarter to 16.5 billion liras with a 40.8 percent margin moving the nine-month EBITDA to 42.5 billion liras, up 25.4 percent year-on-year with a 38.9 percent margin.

“Although standing broadly in line with our expectations, third quarter performance is thrilling with outstanding KPIs (key performance indicators) across the board. Revenue growth has picked-up as we have foreseen adding further momentum to EBITDA and cash flow generation,” said Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom.

“All our business lines except for the fixed voice segment posted real revenue growth in the third quarter, thanks to our strategies, devised to overcome macroeconomic and other challenges, paying-off in time and a reasonably fulfilling high season,” he added.

Türk Telekom closed the third quarter with 53.2 million subscribers in total, 568,000 higher from the prior quarter-end. Excluding the 233,000 loss in the fixed voice segment, total net additions surged to 800,000 with a broad acceleration across the board in the high season.

“Unabated, our focus will be on further strengthening our position in the markets we operate, augmenting our engagement with customers and preserving a vigorous financial performance,” Önal said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

    Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

  2. Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

    Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

  3. Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

    Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

  4. Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

    Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

  5. UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

    UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children
Recommended
Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025
Private jet carbon emissions soar 46 percent, finds a study

Private jet carbon emissions soar 46 percent, finds a study
Europes wake-up call to avoid slow agony of decline

Europe's wake-up call to avoid 'slow agony' of decline
Number of cruise passengers reaches 1.5 mln in 9 months

Number of cruise passengers reaches 1.5 mln in 9 months
US Fed makes quarter point cut as Powell insists he would not quit

US Fed makes quarter point cut as Powell insists he would not quit
Contractors undertake $18 bln worth of projects abroad

Contractors undertake $18 bln worth of projects abroad
Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval

Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval
WORLD Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

Azerbaijan marks 4th anniversary of victory in Karabakh

Thousands of people on Nov. 8 marched in several Azerbaijani cities to mark the fourth anniversary of Baku’s victory in Karabakh.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿