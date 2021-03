Turkish FM meets US ambassador in Ankara

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met U.S. Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield on March 22.

The meeting came one day after U.S. President Joe Biden said Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul convention was “disappointing.”

Speaking to Turkish journalists at the weekend, Satterfield said Turkey must avoid to further purchase Russian-made S-400 defense systems while stressing that the move would trigger more serious sanctions.