Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

CAIRO

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in El Alamein on Saturday during a one-day visit aimed at halting Israel's aggression in Gaza and enhancing humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians, a day after Israel outlined plans to fully control the enclave.

Fidan, received by el-Sisi in the coastal city, also expected to held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo, according to diplomatic sources. The engagements focused on advancing bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional matters.

On the bilateral front, Fidan was expected reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to further developing ties with Egypt in all areas, the sources said, recalling that 2025 marks the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Egypt stands as Türkiye’s biggest trade partner in Africa with around $8.8 billion volume, sources informed, underlining that they have a common objective of raising it to $15 billion. In addition, Türkiye’s investments in this country exceeded $3.5 billion.

The second high-level strategic council meeting under the leadership of both nations’ presidents will be held in 2026, sources stressed.

On regional developments, Fidan and Abdelatty was expected to make assessments on the latest stage of the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas under the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Joint efforts to end the genocide in Gaza and resume the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the 2 million civilians stranded in the enclave amid continued military operations by Israel is on the agenda.

According to sources, Fidan also expected to highlight the fact that Israeli actions, including its latest decision to occupy Gaza, constitute the biggest obstacle to advancing a two-state solution and regional peace and stability.

The two ministers also evaluate the results of an international conference on the situation in Palestine held in New York on July 28 and 30.

Recent developments in Libya, Sudan and Somalia, as well as challenges stemming from the Sahel region, will be on the agenda of the ministers, the sources stressed.