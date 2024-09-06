Turkish FM meets business community, politicians in N Macedonia

Turkish FM meets business community, politicians in N Macedonia

SKOPJE
Turkish FM meets business community, politicians in N Macedonia

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, engaged with various members of the business community, politicians, and representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) during his visit to North Macedonia on Thursday.

His visit included meetings with the Turkish community in Skopje, as reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

In Skopje, Fidan held discussions with members of the VLEN Coalition, which included Izet Meciti, the First Deputy Prime Minister; Bilal Kasami, Mayor of Tetovo and Leader of the BESA Movement; Zekeriya Ibrahimi, Leader of Alternativa and Alliance for Albanians MP; and Halil Snopce, according to the ministry.

He also met with Salih Murat, a member of the North Macedonia Assembly, at the Turkish Embassy in Skopje.

Fidan also welcomed Beycan İlyas, President of the Democratic Party of Turks of North Macedonia, and Erdoğan Saraç, President of the Movement for National Unity of the Turks.

Reflecting on his visit, Fidan emphasized the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and political connections between Türkiye and North Macedonia.

"We conducted numerous high-level discussions in North Macedonia, a friendly and allied nation with which we share a deep-rooted history and robust humanitarian ties," he posted on X.

Fidan underscored the "unshakeable" relationship between the two countries, affirming Türkiye's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Balkans.

Türkiye, noted for being the first country to recognize North Macedonia by its constitutional name and appoint an ambassador to Skopje, continues to strengthen the ties bietween two nations.

Additionally, during his visit to Skopje, Fidan met with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, Foreign Minister, Timco Mucunski, and Parliament Speaker, Afrim Gashi. The visit follows his attendance at the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit in June, where he met with North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Fidan reinforces Türkiyes support for Kosovos international recognition

Fidan reinforces Türkiye's support for Kosovo's international recognition
Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America

Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America
US thanks Türkiye for rapid response after attack on service members

US thanks Türkiye for 'rapid response' after attack on service members
Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections

Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections
Erdoğan highlights Türkiyes historical bond with Palestine, reaffirms unwavering support

Erdoğan highlights Türkiye's historical bond with Palestine, reaffirms unwavering support
Israeli systematic brutality in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿