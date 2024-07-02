Turkish FM facilitates talks between Somalia, Ethiopia

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mediated talks between his Somalian and Ethiopian counterparts on July 1 to alleviate diplomatic tensions between the east African neighbors.

Tensions between the two countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The memorandum was to allow Ethiopia’s access to the sea through Somaliland and in return Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

Ethiopian and Somalian Foreign Ministers Taye Atske Selassie and Ahmed Moallim Fiqi were “able to separately have a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange” concerning their differences, according to a statement released by the Turkish ministry.

A second round of discussions is planned in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sept. 2, read the statement.

"It is obvious that further evaluations will need to be made on this issue as we are talking about a very complicated issue," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his counterparts.

"In the light of what we have heard today, our hopes for the future have been reinforced."

The ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia "reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and expressed their appreciation to [Türkiye] for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions,” the ministry's statement added.

Somalia and Ethiopia enjoyed peaceful relations prior to Ethiopia's January memorandum with Somaliland.