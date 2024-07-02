Turkish FM facilitates talks between Somalia, Ethiopia

Turkish FM facilitates talks between Somalia, Ethiopia

ANKARA
Turkish FM facilitates talks between Somalia, Ethiopia

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mediated talks between his Somalian and Ethiopian counterparts on July 1 to alleviate diplomatic tensions between the east African neighbors.

Tensions between the two countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The memorandum was to allow Ethiopia’s access to the sea through Somaliland and in return Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

Ethiopian and Somalian Foreign Ministers Taye Atske Selassie and Ahmed Moallim Fiqi were “able to separately have a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange” concerning their differences, according to a statement released by the Turkish ministry.

A second round of discussions is planned in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sept. 2, read the statement.

"It is obvious that further evaluations will need to be made on this issue as we are talking about a very complicated issue," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his counterparts.

"In the light of what we have heard today, our hopes for the future have been reinforced."

The ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia "reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and expressed their appreciation to [Türkiye] for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions,” the ministry's statement added.

Somalia and Ethiopia enjoyed peaceful relations prior to Ethiopia's January memorandum with Somaliland.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye
Türkiye says Mideast policy based on national interests

Türkiye says Mideast policy based on national interests
Erdoğan, Putin meet at Central Asian summit to boost energy, tourism ties

Erdoğan, Putin meet at Central Asian summit to boost energy, tourism ties
Erdoğan says Israels increasing threat rhetoric against Lebanon deeply concerning for regional peace

Erdoğan says Israel's increasing threat rhetoric against Lebanon 'deeply concerning' for regional peace
Türkiye’s stance for Syrians above all provocations: Ministry

Türkiye’s stance for Syrians above all provocations: Ministry
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza wars spillover risk

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza war's spillover risk
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿